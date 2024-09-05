Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,741 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.37% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,390,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,624 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 91.0% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,832,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 872,764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 43.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,745,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after buying an additional 65,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.

NYSE VLRS opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $652.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.47. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

