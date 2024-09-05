Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198,347 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 79.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 98.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Copart by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $53.05 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.84.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

