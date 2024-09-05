Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 102.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CORZ. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $0.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The firm had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Core Scientific will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,618.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,521 shares of company stock valued at $102,328 and have sold 31,425 shares valued at $297,749. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $18,513,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,239,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,047,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

