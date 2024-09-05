Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
NYSE:CS opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.36.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.