Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $15.29 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 11,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 577,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,433,000 after purchasing an additional 93,123 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

XOM stock opened at $114.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day moving average of $114.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.