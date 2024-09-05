Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.42.

TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$15.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.38. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.68 and a 52 week high of C$15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.68 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -317.86%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

