Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $293,000 Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 168.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 843.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,700,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Brink’s stock opened at $106.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.43. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $64.15 and a 12 month high of $113.63.

Brink’s Cuts Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BCO. William Blair assumed coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

