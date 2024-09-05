Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $113.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.31. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

