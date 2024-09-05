Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 133.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CW opened at $302.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $190.64 and a one year high of $318.20.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

