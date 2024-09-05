Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, insider Thomas R. Rich acquired 26,200 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $100,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 224,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,147.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Custom Truck One Source news, insider Thomas R. Rich purchased 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $100,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Energy Capital Partners Manage sold 18,640 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $77,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 21.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTOS opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Custom Truck One Source has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.59 million, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

