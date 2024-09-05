D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $51.43 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 446,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $51,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 6,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $449.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.