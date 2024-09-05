Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,468 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Danaos worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 591,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 172,832 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Danaos by 11.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 86,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 1,048.0% in the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 39,983 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Danaos by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danaos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.47. Danaos Co. has a 12-month low of $62.37 and a 12-month high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.04 by ($0.26). Danaos had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 58.15%. The company had revenue of $246.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 28.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Danaos’s payout ratio is 10.86%.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

