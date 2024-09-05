Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 358,230 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $14,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 791.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $159.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.08. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,483.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

