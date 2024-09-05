Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $64.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.26. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.14.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Darin Harper purchased 13,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $521,125.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

