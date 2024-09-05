David Fineberg Sells 13,711 Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider David Fineberg sold 13,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.17), for a total value of £43,463.87 ($57,151.70).

CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 317 ($4.17) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 319.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 264.67. CMC Markets Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 86.90 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 344 ($4.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £887.03 million, a PE ratio of 1,864.71 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is presently 4,705.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 192 ($2.52) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

