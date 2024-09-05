Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Given a C$3.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$3.50 price objective on Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DML has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Denison Mines to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank set a C$3.75 target price on shares of Denison Mines and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.28.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of DML stock opened at C$2.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.68. Denison Mines has a one year low of C$1.89 and a one year high of C$3.37.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 million. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,412.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

