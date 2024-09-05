Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 555 ($7.30) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 535 ($7.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.42) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.88) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 529 ($6.96).

RR opened at GBX 480.70 ($6.32) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 467.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 434.50. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 196.45 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 505 ($6.64). The stock has a market cap of £40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,686.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Birgit Behrendt purchased 241 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 455 ($5.98) per share, with a total value of £1,096.55 ($1,441.88). In related news, insider Wendy Mars acquired 10,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.52) per share, with a total value of £49,976.96 ($65,715.92). Also, insider Birgit Behrendt bought 241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.98) per share, with a total value of £1,096.55 ($1,441.88). Insiders bought a total of 10,350 shares of company stock worth $5,122,333 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

