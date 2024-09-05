Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.21) to GBX 91 ($1.20) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 85.40 ($1.12).

LON JUP opened at GBX 83.30 ($1.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £428.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4,165.00 and a beta of 1.43. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 101.70 ($1.34). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

