DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $270.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $266.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.67.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $220.63 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $239.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.38.

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,908,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $237,697,000 after acquiring an additional 375,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,892,000 after acquiring an additional 166,687 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,379.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 167,768 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,724,000 after acquiring an additional 164,706 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,045 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $117,103,000 after acquiring an additional 156,227 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.