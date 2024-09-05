Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $149.04 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $162.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

