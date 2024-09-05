Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (TSE:DF) Shares Up 1.3%

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (TSE:DF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.29 and last traded at C$5.28. Approximately 29,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 55,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.21.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.81.

About Dividend 15 Split Corp. II

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

