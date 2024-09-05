DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 74,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 548,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
DMG Blockchain Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.54.
DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile
DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DMG Blockchain Solutions
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.