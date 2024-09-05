Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCBO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Docebo from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Docebo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DCBO

Docebo Price Performance

Shares of DCBO opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75. Docebo has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Docebo had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $53.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Docebo will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Docebo by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after acquiring an additional 119,434 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 73.0% during the second quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 686,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,511,000 after purchasing an additional 289,524 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 36.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 446,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 120,396 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 278,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Docebo by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after buying an additional 69,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

(Get Free Report

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.