Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Lowered to $102.00 at Barclays

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $154.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DG. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.95.

Dollar General Stock Down 3.2 %

Dollar General stock opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dollar General by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,372,000 after buying an additional 11,257,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,150,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dollar General by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,026,000 after buying an additional 2,273,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $301,738,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

