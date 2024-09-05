Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Dover

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,565 shares of company stock worth $5,576,733 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 4,400.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Dover by 208.0% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock opened at $176.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.49 and a 200-day moving average of $177.85. Dover has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $192.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

