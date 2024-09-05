Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,793 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Dover by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,426,000 after purchasing an additional 492,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dover by 153.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dover by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,778,000 after purchasing an additional 140,089 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dover by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,433,000 after purchasing an additional 414,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Dover by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,150,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,891,000 after purchasing an additional 157,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.63.

NYSE DOV opened at $176.39 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.85.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at $33,285,578.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,565 shares of company stock valued at $5,576,733. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

