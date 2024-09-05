Dun & Bradstreet Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,600 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 324% compared to the typical daily volume of 850 call options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNB. StockNews.com cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

DNB stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 129.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 85.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

