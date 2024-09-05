DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DD opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $85.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

