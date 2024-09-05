Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Shares of DYN stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $48,065.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $48,065.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Cox bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,676 shares of company stock worth $5,270,510. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 24,632 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,970,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $15,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

