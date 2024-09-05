Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.
Eagle Point Income Stock Performance
NYSE EIC opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84.
Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Income
Eagle Point Income Company Profile
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
