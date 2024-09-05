Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

NYSE EIC opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 152,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

