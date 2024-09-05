eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Increased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 894.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of eBay by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,100,421 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $59,115,000 after purchasing an additional 46,239 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 400,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in eBay by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 696,998 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,443,000 after acquiring an additional 143,500 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in eBay by 50.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 48,987 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 8.2% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

