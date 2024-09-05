Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 193.7% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,933.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,933.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Up 0.4 %

EIX stock opened at $87.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

