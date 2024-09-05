Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Edison International worth $55,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 76.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 446,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,073,000 after acquiring an additional 193,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX opened at $87.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,182.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,041,913.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.36.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

