Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Elastic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

Get Elastic alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Elastic

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE ESTC opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.20. Elastic has a 1-year low of $69.66 and a 1-year high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $250,681.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 106,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,687,205.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $250,681.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 106,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,687,205.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $639,443.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,805,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Elastic by 30.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,613,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,440,000 after purchasing an additional 44,597 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter valued at $248,335,000. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Elastic by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,004,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,151,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter valued at $102,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.