Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sep 5th, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Elastic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE ESTC opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.20. Elastic has a 1-year low of $69.66 and a 1-year high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $250,681.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 106,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,687,205.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $250,681.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 106,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,687,205.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $639,443.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,805,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Elastic by 30.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,613,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,440,000 after purchasing an additional 44,597 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter valued at $248,335,000. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Elastic by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,004,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,151,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter valued at $102,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

