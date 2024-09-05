Elys BMG Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys BMG Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 542 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 885% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.
Elys BMG Group Price Performance
NASDAQ ELYS opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Elys BMG Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $15,524.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.
Elys BMG Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elys BMG Group
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Elys BMG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys BMG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.