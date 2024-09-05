EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,739,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after acquiring an additional 73,975 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,074,000 after purchasing an additional 139,919 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE EME opened at $356.43 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.50 and a fifty-two week high of $401.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $367.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

