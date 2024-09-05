Empire (EMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. Analysts expect Empire to post earnings of C$0.89 per share for the quarter.
Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63. The firm had revenue of C$7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.48 billion.
Empire Price Performance
Empire has a 52 week low of C$23.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.49.
Empire Increases Dividend
About Empire
Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Empire
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.