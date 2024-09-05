Empire (EMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. Analysts expect Empire to post earnings of C$0.89 per share for the quarter.

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63. The firm had revenue of C$7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.48 billion.

Empire has a 52 week low of C$23.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

