Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Raised to C$40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.71% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EMP.A. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.57.

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$38.57 on Tuesday. Empire has a 12-month low of C$31.45 and a 12-month high of C$40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59.

In related news, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$242,690.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,087.05. In other news, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total value of C$153,228.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,781.91. Also, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total transaction of C$242,690.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at C$30,087.05. Insiders have sold 14,294 shares of company stock worth $504,880 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

