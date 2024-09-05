Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) PT Raised to $8.75 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $8.50 to $8.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 176.03% from the stock’s previous close.
NASDAQ COCH opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. Envoy Medical has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $11.72.
Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envoy Medical will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.
