Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.77.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ERO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.11, for a total transaction of C$281,053.00. Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$26.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -100.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.72 and a 12 month high of C$32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.21.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.02. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of C$160.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.50 million.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

