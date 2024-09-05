Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ERO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

ERO opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.07. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 39.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,095 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Ero Copper by 226.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 726,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 503,972 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $5,763,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Ero Copper by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 292,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 217,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ero Copper by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 845,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 203,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

