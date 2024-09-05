Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$34.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.09% from the company’s previous close.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Cormark increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.77.

TSE ERO opened at C$26.07 on Tuesday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.72 and a twelve month high of C$32.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -100.27, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$160.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.50 million. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%.

In other news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.11, for a total transaction of C$281,053.00. Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

