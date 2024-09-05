Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $163.22.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

