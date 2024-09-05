Eukles Asset Management Acquires 161 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 11,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 577,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,433,000 after buying an additional 93,123 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 2,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,567,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,562,000 after buying an additional 1,279,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.