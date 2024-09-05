EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 121.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of EVEX stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. EVE has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $786.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Research analysts forecast that EVE will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.19% of EVE worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

