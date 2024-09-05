Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 628 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.4% during the second quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $398,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.6% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,987,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,559,000 after buying an additional 127,133 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.27 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.82 and a 200 day moving average of $153.70. The firm has a market cap of $402.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

