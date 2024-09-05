Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.50.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $57.13 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.33.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
