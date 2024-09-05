Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EXAS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 163,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 56,174 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,819,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $57.13 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.33.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.