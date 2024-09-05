Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 112.6% during the second quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Centennial Bank AR increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 6,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.2% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 111,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.67. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

