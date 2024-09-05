Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of Union Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.67.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

