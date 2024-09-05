Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,751.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,639.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,407.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.93, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $811.99 and a 52-week high of $1,818.02.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,392.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $997,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,891 shares of company stock valued at $38,037,731 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,553.42.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

